Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.62

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.62 and last traded at $62.77, with a volume of 93021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52.

In related news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

