Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Down 24%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL)’s stock price dropped 24% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.12 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 362,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 234,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.73. The company has a market cap of C$136.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

