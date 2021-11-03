Carlisle Companies Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $13.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.23. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,539. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $232.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,999,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

