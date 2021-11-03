carVertical (CV) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $140,854.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00097541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004196 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.