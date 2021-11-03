Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Casa Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Casa Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

