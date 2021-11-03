Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

CTLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.50. 6,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

