Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.08

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 31756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

Several research firms recently commented on CLS. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.63.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

