Centrality 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.76 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Centrality has a market capitalization of $97.30 million and $1.76 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00224929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00099097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

