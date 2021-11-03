Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.12

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.12 and traded as high as C$7.96. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 183,170 shares traded.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$820.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

