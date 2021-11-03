China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,840.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHOLF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.