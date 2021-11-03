Coinsbit Token (CNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $222,181.00

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $914,438.11 and $222,181.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00225010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00098889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

