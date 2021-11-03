Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 26.03%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

