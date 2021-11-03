Comparing CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares REGENXBIO and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $154.57 million 10.40 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -12.66 CytRx $250,000.00 89.04 -$6.70 million N/A N/A

CytRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59% CytRx N/A -80.09% -56.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REGENXBIO and CytRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88 CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.35%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than CytRx.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats CytRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.