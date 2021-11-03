Confluent, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 8th (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 8th. Confluent had issued 23,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $828,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

