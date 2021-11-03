Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Hits $58.15 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $58.15 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $94.34 or 0.00149574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00224929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00099097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

