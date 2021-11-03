Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $519.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Acceptance traded as high as $673.82 and last traded at $670.30, with a volume of 298644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $596.05.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CACC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total value of $8,219,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,301 shares of company stock worth $37,586,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $609.32 and a 200 day moving average of $509.94. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

