CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 437,488 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather, Inc is a social networking, Internet company, that specializes in developing and hosting forum based websites and provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. It also develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms.

