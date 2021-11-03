Crypterium (CRPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00097541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,732,618 coins and its circulating supply is 81,735,067 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.