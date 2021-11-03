Curve DAO Token Market Cap Hits $1.81 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00006963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $442.80 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00223878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00099050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,618,756,966 coins and its circulating supply is 413,487,283 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

