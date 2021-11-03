Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,150.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.71), with a volume of 1388475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,088.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 997.41.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

