David R. Brennan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Insmed stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.42. 806,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 2,597,121 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 91.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 849,522 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

