Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,005 ($65.39). 129,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,022.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,549.88.

In related news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total transaction of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74). Insiders sold 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382 in the last quarter.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

