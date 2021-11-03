Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,005 ($65.39). 129,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,132 ($40.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,022.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,549.88.

In related news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,001 ($65.34), for a total transaction of £875,175 ($1,143,421.74). Insiders sold 26,806 shares of company stock worth $134,633,382 in the last quarter.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.