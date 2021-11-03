DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $12.42 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00085238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00075676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00101593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,678.76 or 0.99732089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.27 or 0.07243402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002742 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,266,512 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

