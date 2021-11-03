Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Trading Up 1.7%

Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 1,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.