Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

DVN stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. 304,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,546,174. Devon Energy has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

