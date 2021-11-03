DEXTools Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. DEXTools has a market cap of $58.29 million and $1.30 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00224929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00099097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

