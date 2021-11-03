Digital Brands Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) Lock-Up Period To End on November 10th

Digital Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. Digital Brands Group had issued 2,409,639 shares in its initial public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of Digital Brands Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

DBGI opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95. Digital Brands Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

