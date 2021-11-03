Digix Gold Token Price Hits $49.71 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $1.56 million worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $49.71 or 0.00079081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00225010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00098889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,635 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

