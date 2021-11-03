Ditto (DITTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39,782.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Ditto coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $39,782.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars.

