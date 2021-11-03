Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. 13,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,252. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

