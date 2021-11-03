E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:EJH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 10th

E-Home Household Service’s (NASDAQ:EJH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 10th. E-Home Household Service had issued 5,555,556 shares in its initial public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.50. After the end of E-Home Household Service’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of EJH stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $80.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

