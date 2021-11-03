Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 320,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $4,154,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

