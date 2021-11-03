Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Shares Down 0.5%

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 26,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 76,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. Ecoark had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Ecoark in the third quarter worth about $14,992,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

