EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $496.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $412,092.27 and $496.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,766.38 or 0.99860200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.19 or 0.00756012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

