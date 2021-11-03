Edgeware Market Capitalization Reaches $87.99 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $87.99 million and $1.89 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00224929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00099097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,508,639,907 coins and its circulating supply is 5,863,215,330 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

