Ellaism Hits One Day Volume of $13.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Ellaism has a market cap of $58,836.37 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.77 or 0.07259881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00086961 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

