Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.70

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.70 and traded as high as C$57.81. Emera shares last traded at C$57.60, with a volume of 677,778 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

