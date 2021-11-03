Emercoin (EMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,255.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $17,255.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,306,416 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

