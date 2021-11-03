Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.835 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.23. 3,734,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.28. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$53.23. The stock has a market cap of C$105.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.41.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

