Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.54

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 160796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 52.5% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

