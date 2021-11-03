Energycoin (ENRG) Market Capitalization Tops $84,608.57

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $84,608.57 and $52.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00026040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005696 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

