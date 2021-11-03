Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. 1,743,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.