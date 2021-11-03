Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Equifax reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $274.51 on Wednesday. Equifax has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

