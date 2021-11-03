EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. EvenCoin has a market cap of $67,556.86 and approximately $280,581.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.02 or 0.00431851 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.17 or 0.01047583 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.