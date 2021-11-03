Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $8.92 on Wednesday, hitting $86.71. 30,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,929. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.21.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.