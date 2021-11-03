ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Hits $728,528.75 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $728,528.75 and $7,208.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014760 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

