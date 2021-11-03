Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 106,948 shares worth $5,974,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after buying an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

FAST opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.