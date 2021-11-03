Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.73

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.73 and last traded at $126.46, with a volume of 2161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.49.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.