Feellike (FLL) Price Tops $0.0097

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,313.74 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00084800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00074024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.56 or 1.00205734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.37 or 0.07250691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

