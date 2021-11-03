First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.83

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$18.53. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.50, with a volume of 680,773 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,541.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.83.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

